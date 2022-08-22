WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are seeking the community’s help in locating a man who has been missing since April.

Photo of Kyler Dickerson, provided by WFPD

Photo of Kyler Dickerson, provided by WFPD

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Kyler David Dickerson, 32, of Wichita Falls, has not been heard from since April 12, 2022.

Sgt. Eipper said that Dickerson (pictured above) is a 5-foot 11-inch tall male, weighing 197 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He said Dickerson’s family is concerned for his welfare.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Dickerson is not in possession of his vehicle.

If you see Dickerson or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the WFPD via their non-emergency phone number at (940) 720-5000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.