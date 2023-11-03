WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichitan man who attempted to runover his friend gets prison time.

David Ray Baxter pleaded guilty to trying to run over a friend with his car after a reported dispute about clothes. Baxter made his plea in 30th district court today, November 3, 2023, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Back in April 21, 2023, police responded to the 2000 block of Harriet when a witness said she saw a man trying to run over another man, and the other man had pulled a gun. When police arrived, they said they heard yelling from behind an apartment building and a man came out from the breezeway with blood from a head wound.

The man told police he and Baxter were friends and Baxter lived in an apartment there. He said Baxter got upset over the victim not drying some clothes and they got into a pushing match, then went into the yard and Baxter got in his car and drove straight at him. He said he dived out of the way and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Baxter.

He said Baxter got out of the car and they got into another physical altercation and when he tried to push Baxter away, Baxter punched him in the head.

Police say Baxter came outside and was taken into custody.

A witness confirmed the victim’s account that Baxter intentionally tried to hit the victim with his car. Baxter has a previous arrest for aggravated assault and numerous arrests for public intoxication and DWI.

Baxter’s plea agreement was made for five years in prison.