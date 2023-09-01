WICHTA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man who was involved in a vehicle collision has been pronounced dead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck happened on State Highway 16, approximately 9.5 miles south of Loving, Texas. The crash involved two vehicles and three people, but only one death.

The Wichita Falls man was identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Henderson, who was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the Vehicle Henderson was in was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist with undisclosed injuries. While the driver of the car that accidentally hit the pair was not injured, the investigation for this wreck has been concluded.