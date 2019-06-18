Wichita Falls man sentenced for assaulting a woman in a wheelchair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man was sentenced in connection with the assault of a woman who has cerebral palsy.

Eduarado Lara pleaded guilty to assault and received one year in county jail.

He also received five years in prison for possession of meth.

Lara was originally charged with injury to a disabled person in February 2018 after police said he assaulted his girlfriend who is in a wheelchair.

He also was charged with possession of prohibited weapons.

Police responded to a call by a resident in the 1600 block of Best Boulevard about a loud disturbance.

A witness told them Lara assaulted his girlfriend and then left.

The 22-year-old woman said Lara began yelling at her because he thought she had keys to a vehicle.

She said Lara grabbed her wrists, pulled her onto the floor, and then grabbed her by her hair, and slapped her across her face while pulling on her hair.

Police said Lara returned to the house while they were there and was arrested.