Wichita Falls man sentenced to life for child sex crimes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The jury in the Michael Corey trial returned punishment verdicts including two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the sexual abuse of his three children, ages 8-11.

The 8 women, 4 man jury deliberated from about 9:30 a.m. to just before noon on Friday, October 8.

Besides two life sentences for continuous sexual abuse and aggravated sexual assault, Corey was also given sentences ranging from 10 to 50 years on 21 other counts.

The district attorney decided not to pursue convictions on the remainder of the 45 total counts in Corey’s indictment.

The jury had been told verdicts were not necessary on all 45 if they found Corey guilty on enough of the serious charges.

In closing arguments, District Attorney John Gillespie and Assitant D.A. Misty King summarized some of the allegations against Corey.

Gillespie and King told the jury that the youngest child, the boy, was forced to watch his sister and Corey have sex and how all three were forced to watch pornography or commit sex acts with Corey while he watched porn.

They also reminded them about testimony from Corey’s step-cousin who said Corey repeatedly raped her when she was an adolescent.

Defense attorney Mark Barber gave jurors numerous motives and reasons the three children would not be truthful, including that they hated Corey and wanted to live with their mom and would say anything to get out of his house.

