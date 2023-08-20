WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Every year the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) has a Times Square Video presentation on Broadway.

William “Billy” Jackson will represent the state of Texas and Wichita Falls on Saturday, 9, on Broadway. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The goal of the video is to show Down syndrome in an inclusive accepting and visible way in society.

The NDSS was Founded in 1979, The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and was created to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, and providing resources.

The photo of Jackson was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Jackson’s picture will also be shown on two of the JumboTron screens in the middle of Times Square. The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk® at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 am ET on September 9.

Billy Jackson award winning photo