WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.

A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting.

Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his arrest about a month after the shooting death of Guadalupe Valdez.

His motion requests either a personal recognizance bond or in lieu of that, the $500,000 bond be lowered to $100,000.

Police say Valdez was shot after Rubio and two men drove up to where Valdez was standing in the street at Avenue L and Taylor and after Rubio and Valdez argued, witnesses say Rubio fired multiple shots.

Police say a Crime Stoppers tip, surveillance video and phone records provided the evidence that led to Rubio’s arrest.

After Rubio filed numerous pro se motions, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard ruled he would decline to consider or take action on his motions

since Rubio was represented by an appointed attorney at the time he filed the motions.

His jury trial is set for March 27. A previous hearing for a bond reduction was canceled when Rubio’s first attorney requested to be replaced due to a conflict of personalities.

Rubio has 27 arrests since 2005, including burglary, resisting arrest, and 5 for assault.