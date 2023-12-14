Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — In the spirit of the holiday season, officers from the Wichita Falls Police Department are spreading joy throughout the community by embarking on a heartwarming initiative.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department will be handing out goodies during their “Coffee with a Cop” event this weekend at Eighth Street Coffee House.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper said officers will be passing out t-shirts, coffee mugs, candy and more to all on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The event occurs every three months and gives citizens the opportunity to sit down and talk with officers about concerns in the community and thank them for keeping the city safe. Sergeant Eipper expressed how Coffee with a Cop also maintains a strong relationship.

“The big thing for us is just that that relationship with our community,” Eipper said. “We want to just keep that bond strong.”

Coffee with a Cop will take place this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Eighth Street Coffee House is located at 710 8th Street, downtown.