WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s no coincidence you are seeing more police officers than usual on the roads.

The Wichita Falls Police Department — along with the Texas Department of Transportation — is carrying out the “Operation Slow Down” program. WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said the grant helps put police on the streets to enforce traffic laws.

“The slow-down program is a state grant that is given to us so that we can hire officers to come and work, even off duty. Just getting some extra enforcement out there, primarily on this one, is to enforce speed limits in certain areas of the city,” Eipper said.

While you associate speeding with tickets, 1/3 of automotive accidents and deaths are caused by speeding. Eipper expressed that motorcyclists should be most aware, as this is an increased risk of death.

“Speeding, losing control, the ones that we had last year, we had a bunch last year, are predominantly one vehicle crashes, where just the motorcycle alone losing control and crashing and the person dying from that. Not very many where they hit another vehicle or were hit by another vehicle,” said Eipper.

To keep Wichita Falls safe, you will see more officers on all highways, major roads, and busy intersections, and while to the average driver, seeing a cop instills anxiety, Eipper agreed.

“We see it as a good thing because it slows us all down, keeps us all safe. That way we can all travel and feel comfortable on our streets here in the city. Because we care about our people, we care about their safety, and we don’t want people getting hurt,” said Eipper.

Other safety tips are to match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather — or you’re driving through a work zone. Slow down and allow for more distance to stop — when traffic is heavy or roads are slick, and watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.