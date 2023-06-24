WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have identified the man killed in an early Saturday morning hit-and-run accident on Southwest Parkway.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 20-year-old James Whitmer, of Wichita Falls, was killed after he was run over in the 6300 block of Southwest Parkway near Allendale Road. Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the scene after a passerby called police to report a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Officers found Whitmer dead on the side of the road.

Eipper said there were no witnesses and police are asking for anyone with information about this fatal accident to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the police non-emergency number 940-720-5000. Eipper said Whitmer was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop and render aid.

