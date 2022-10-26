WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a reported homicide near downtown.

Wichita Falls Police investigated a homicide on 11th Street Wednesday October 26, 2022.

According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, on October 26, 2022, arond 3:30 p.m., police were sent to a report of a deceased person in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Officers located 70-year-old James Shierling deceased inside the apartment.

Hughes said the death is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking if you have any information about this crime, please contact 940-761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. This is a Fresh 48. Meaning any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500 For a total of $3,000 dollars.