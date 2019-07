WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for your help after they said a firearm may have been unlawfully discharged early Wednesday morning within city limits.

They responded to a call in the 4500 block of Mistletoe Drive just before 1 a.m.

Police said there was no evidence left behind other than a couple of bullet casings.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime or any other felony crime please call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.