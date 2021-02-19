UPDATE: Wichita Falls man missing since Tuesday located safe

UPDATE: Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:35 a.m.

A 60-year-old man missing since Tuesday has been found according to police.

Wichita Falls Police Department’s Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said Edward naidicz has been located and is safe.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Wichita Falls man.

Edward Naidicz, 60, was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 16, when he left his home near Memorial Stadium for work at the Lawton Goodyear plant.

Police officers said the plant was closed that day, and they think he may have gotten there and started back to Wichita Falls.

He was driving a black 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, license plate KNW-9290.

Naidicz has grey hair and green eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Police said he takes medications.