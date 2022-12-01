WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs.

He suffers from dementia and was last seen walking with a cane and wearing a ball cap. Howard answers to the name Mike.

He was less scruffy than in the picture. If you know his whereabouts call the police department at 940-720-5000.