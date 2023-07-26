WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The local Wichita Falls Dairy Queen to help support Children’s Miracle Network.

According to a release, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, Wichita Falls Dairy Queen store will have Miracle Treat Day to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

For every Blizzard purchased at locally participating stores $1 or more will be donated and used to benefit Baylor Scott & White United Regional Health Care System.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals supporting the health of 12 million kids annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services to help put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and provide financial assistance for families.

The hospital said fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to participate at a participating Dairy Queen on July 27.