WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls SWAT and Police Department are currently on the scene of a disturbance.

Law enforcement arrived at the 4000 block of Hooper Street at around 4:28 p.m. about a welfare check after someone gave information through a third party, Officer Brian Arias said.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact residents, but no one would come to the door. Officers could hear people and children.

Because of this, negotiators came to the scene with a tactical team. The negotiators were able to make contact with the male and female. After a phone conversation with the two, they willingly came out of the residence and were detained on sight. It has been reported by witness that someone at the residence was being held hostage.



Aries continued to note there is a female victim of an assault. The said female is also involved and charged with interference of custody.



Both the male and female were taken into custody. Their identities have not been made known.



An eyewitness, Lindsay Wilcut, walks us through what she saw.



“We can’t really hear much going on just because they did ask us to kind of stay away from the doors and windows, but I just couldn’t help the curiosity,” said Wilcut. “I just kept peeking out the windows. I came home from work. Cops are standing out front, guns drawn. Few minutes later, they backed up and then a swat truck pulled up, heard a drone going overhead just monitoring to see what was going on. Not long after that, some cops moved over to the other house and got on the other side of the property. Then they were pretty standing still for a while. It was within a few more minutes that the suspect came walking out of the house with the girlfriend, and the tackle just took place there was so quick. It was it was kind of scary.”