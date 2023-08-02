WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a new entrepreneur on the scene in Wichita Falls.

18-year-old Kayla Alley has developed a caffeinated beverage that gives you energy without the crash. The flavored tea is said to have good health benefits for those who consume the tea, Alley said.

Alley creates the flavors of the tea and packages them herself. She then sells them on Instagram and Facebook.

“So online we have three different options,” Alley said. “We have the package, which is just our mixes, and they make a 32-ounce drink. Then we have a small krave kit which is a 16-ounce cup with the flavored packet and straw in the cup.”

For more information on how to get your hands on Krave’s teas, visit their Facebook.