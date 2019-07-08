Wichita Falls woman identified as one of two drivers killed in head-on Central Texas crash

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KCEN) Two drivers died after a head-on crash on Hwy. 7 east of Bruceville-Eddy Sunday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Ryan Howard, who works with DPS, said the crash happened near FM 107 and CR 499A around 6 p.m.

According to DPS, a Chevrolet, Penny Ojeda, 59, of Wichita Falls, was traveling westbound when she tried to pass another vehicle and crashed into an oncoming Ford SUV. The SUV rolled over, and the driver, Abbie Hutton, 27, of Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Ojeda was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and pronounced dead, DPS said.

Two of the Ford’s passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.