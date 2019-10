Returning to the Wichita Theatre stage for the first time since 2009, rogers and Hammerstein’s Sound Of Music.

Our annual classic features an incredible cast and highlighting music from the Wichita Theatre Orchestra.

Specials include:

Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – teachers $18 students $10

Oct. 19 both shows – healthcare workers and first responders $18

For all shows:

MSU and Vernon students $10.00

MSU and Vernon faculty $18.00