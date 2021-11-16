Wife beaten for forgetting to tell husband when to turn

An Illinois man is arrested Monday afternoon after a deputy says he began punching his wife because she forgot to tell him where to turn on I-44.

Benjamin Nicholson is charged with injury to a disabled person.

A Cotton County deputy said he was leaving the Walmart and saw a car stopped at Airport Road and I-44 and the driver was hitting a female passenger.

He said he turned around and when he got to the car, the driver had gotten out and pulled the passenger side door open and appeared to be punching the woman.

Wichita Falls police responded and said the victim was hesitant to talk but eventually told them they were driving and she was supposed to tell Nicholson where to turn, but she forgot.

She said he got very angry and got out and hit her, knocking her false teeth out.

Officers say she could not give a clear answer when asked if she wanted to press charges.

Police say Nicholson said his wife is in the late stages of dementia and can’t take care of herself.