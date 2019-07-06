Wilbarger Co. authorities take into custody ‘mistakenly’ released fugitive from jail

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office officials have taken the man into custody.

For more information, click here.

————————————————————————————————-

Original Post: A few hours after Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office authorities realized a man had been “mistakenly” released from jail Friday afternoon, he was arrested and taken into custody again.

Christopher Odell McManus appeared in a Wilbarger county court where he pleaded guilty on an outstanding misdemeanor charge.

According to District Attorney Staley Heatly, a jailer “failed to take note of McManus’s outstanding felony charges and released him as a result of his misdemeanor plea.”

After the WCSO conducted a search and reached out to Texomans for assistance, they said McManus was in custody before midnight Friday.

McManus was set for a jury trial for evading arrest in April 2016 but didn’t show up.

Heatly said McManus was found in South Carolina earlier this year before being extradited to Texas.

Heatly said McManus was mistakenly released from jail earlier this month after pleading guilty on an unrelated charge.

Officials said McManus has been sentenced to prison twice before for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.