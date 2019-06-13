Wild hogs damage Bellevue Cemetery

A cemetery in Clay County is looking at extensive repairs because of damage created by wild hogs.



The cemetery is maintained by volunteers and donations. A lot of work and people will be needed to get the cemetery back to its former condition.

Frankie Spikes Campbell and Rita Wells Cassetty saw the damage the hogs had done to the cemetery.

“I have 21 family members buried in this cemetery. From grandparents down to my parents,” Cassetty said.

“She has a lot of family members,” Campbell said.

“That’s my parent’s cemetery lot over there. It has my parents and one nephew and my deceased husband is buried right there and it got into both those lots. It’s heartbreaking.” Cassetty said.

Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons asked for help to catch the hogs.

“We got a lot of good hog hunters around here that trap them. It didn’t take a hot second we got a phone call and they were headed up there,” Sheriff Lemons said.

The two days that the hogs gotten into the cemetery, they did major damage.

“I looked at it yesterday and it is pretty extensive. It takes a lot to fix what the hogs mess up. When you are out in the pasture you can fix it with a tractor or a plow, but in a cemetery that’s going to be a lot of man-hours,” Sheriff Lemons said.

The man-hours it will take and the money to make the repairs are going to put a strain on those responsible for the upkeep.

“It’s going to come out of what little budget we have,” Cassetty said. “We do a luncheon on election day and that’s where a lot of our donations and mail-outs to family members who live off and that is where most of our donations come from.”

“We are hoping all of the family members will take care of their lots, then it will be our responsibility to take care of the aisles and driveways. That will have to be smoothed out or they can’t run the lawnmowers,” Campbell said.

Sheriff Kenny Lemons said he isn’t sure how many hogs have been caught as of now but they are waiting to start repairs on the cemetery to make sure the hogs are not coming back.