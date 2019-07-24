Will dogs be allowed to ride in the bed of pickups? Animal Shelter Advisory Board to discuss

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents may be seeing major changes to city animal ordinances in several months. Changes could include an ordinance banning the common practice of dogs riding in the beds of pickups.

Staff at the public health district have been working on the first overhaul of all the ordinances in more than 10 years.

Director of Health Lou Kreidler said it’s been a time-consuming process, and there are many more steps and meetings to come before a vote will be taken.

On Friday the first step will be taken when the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee meets.

Besides a ban on dogs riding in pickup beds unless they are in carriers or shelters, the proposals include a requirement that dogs have microchips and that pet owners must carry bags, implements or other items necessary to clean up the pet’s mess when on walks or in public areas. If the person with the animal does not have such items, a ticket can be issued.

Other changes concern rescue groups and the foster homes they use. They would be required to keep a list of approved homes and to inspect them. Kreidler said this would address issues of people falsely claiming to be a rescue organization or fostering for one and also help ensure foster homes are in compliance with standards.

The revisions would also simplify and centralize permitting regulations. Some definitions and terms would be updated or changed, for example, the current ordinance regarding “vicious” dogs would be changed to “dangerous” dogs.

Kreidler says the ban on dogs in pickup beds is needed not only because of the risk of injury from falling out but also because of the danger and discomfort the pet faces in hot weather, possibly sitting or standing on very hot metal.

The Wichita Falls Animal Shelter Advisory Committee meets at noon Friday at the Animal Services Center on Hatton Road.