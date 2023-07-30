WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A copy and paste kind of forecast as we progress into and through this coming week and next weekend.

High temperatures will remain above the century mark, while lows will hover close to 80 degrees. It won’t be surprising if some areas in Texoma actually set new record highs during this coming week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Because of the soaring high temperatures, heat advisories and warnings are in effect tomorrow (Monday) until 8pm.

Heat Warnings And Advisories

Though the high temperatures will be close to record highs during the week, we do have something to look forward to as the current ridge of high pressure slowly drifts eastward before another one moves in from the west/southwest, this should allow for a weak disturbance and frontal boundary to push southward providing a little temperature relief by early next week as well as a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as early as this coming weekend.

10 Day Temperature Trend

7-Day Forecast