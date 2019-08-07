Windthorst Sausage Company to re-open

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A staple in the Windthorst community is re-opening its doors.

The smell of smoked sausage filled the Windthorst Sausage Company building on Tuesday afternoon. A smell that Windthorst residents have grown accustomed to since it was started in 1975 by Luis Carcano.

“Every so often we would come over here and get sausage or stew meat or something like that,” Windthorst resident Donnie Frerich said. “My wife and I would cook the meal for the fire department and we would take it over there. A lot of times they would just donate it to the fire department.”

Frerich has purchased from the Windthorst Sausage Company for many years.

“Probably, gosh I don’t know maybe 30 years,” Frerich said. “A long time.”

After five decades of being open, six months ago they decided to close.

“Mom owned it at the time so it was a decision siblings, family decided we were just going to sell the property,” Co-Owner Jaime Carcano said. “So, my son and I took over at that time, took over the sausage part of it and it became the Windthorst Sausage Company.”

After only selling sausage for six months, Jaime and his son Christopher Carcano decided it was time to re-open the doors.

“A lot of people always ask us ‘where y’all at now, what are y’all doing?’ I think to help the community and also help grow the business I think we needed to re-open here and give it another shot,” Christopher said.

Now residents like Frerich are glad to have this pillar back in the community.

“Any time a new business or a new old business comes back it’s going to take a while for him to get it established back but I think it is going to be really good, you know, to the community,” Frerich said.

They will be offering sausage and now steaks, jerky, kolaches and a new twist will be they will sell food as an extension to their food trailer “The Butcher Block” that you can find at Wichita Falls Brewing company Wednesday, Friday, and Saturdays.

Doors will officially re-open next Tuesday, August 13, and their hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.