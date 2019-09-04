Winner of Cutest Pet Contest donates prize check to Underdog Express

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The winner of KFDX/Texoma’s Homepage Cutest Pet Contest donated winnings to Underdog Express Wednesday afternoon.

The $250 check was donated to Underdog Express, and coordinator Jan Herzog said that money will go a long way providing food for several foster dogs.

“My friend is fostering four dogs right now, and it’s so hard to send them off and feed them and get them good homes, but they sacrifice so much to take of these dogs,” winner Elaine Schultz said. “We have it pretty lucky so we want to make sure that every dog gets a good home like Sunny Sky has.”

