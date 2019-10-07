Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— From the blazing heat to the blistering cold. This time of year John Welker with Texoma Fleet sees an increase in car repairs at his shop with problems that could be easily avoided.

“You need to get ahead of the game it can save you money in the long run for sure you can get out get stuck broke down and left in the dark,” Texoma Fleet owner John Welker said.

And a simple checkup can save you money.

“Overheating the defroster not working coolant leaks if they don’t have enough antifreeze they freeze up when it get real cold which causes severe damage in a lot of cases,” Welker said

Welker said before cold temperatures wreak havoc on your car, check tires and car batteries too.

“Check your tires pressure check your tire depth make sure you have good tread on there because if it gets wet or snowy you definitely want good tires, you need to check your battery and have it tested especially if your having small troubles now with a slow crank or start you definitely need to get it checked before it gets cold,” Welker said.

Before the next big chill comes Welker suggests all drivers take the necessary precautions to make sure their cars are in peak condition and avoid bad winter habits that could ruin your ride.

