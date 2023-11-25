WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An upper level low pressure system to the north and a trailing frontal boundary will sweep across Texoma bringing with it some scattered rain showers with a chance of either mixed precipitation or some light snow showers. Chances are hovering from 70% north of the Red River to 50% in the Wichita Falls area. Most of Texoma should, at least, have scattered rain showers late tonight into the overnight hours.

Overnight lows will range from mid 20’s in northern counties with low 30’s south of the Red River. Highs tomorrow will be hovering near 50. Keep in mind, winds out of the north/northwest will be fairly strong and will contribute to wind chills 5-10 degrees colder for both lows tonight and highs tomorrow.