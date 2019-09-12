Wisconsin brothers arrested after authorities found 31K vape cartridges

WISCONSIN (CNN) – Two brothers accused of running a drug empire in Southeast Wisconsin are now under arrest.

Authorities in Kenosha county announced the bust Wednesday. They say they seized THC vaping products that had a street value of $1.5 million.



Voice of Sheriff David Beth: “that’s just the tip of the iceberg in this operation.”

Two brothers busted in Kenosha county, accused of running a massive drug operation.

Sheriff Beth says, “of this type, this is the largest we’ve ever had and probably one of the largest in the country.”

Investigators say 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines manufactured and distributed THC vaping cartridges.

Investigators finding more than 31,000 filled and ready to be shipped out.

The illegal operation may be connected to vaping illnesses across the country. So far, 6 people have died, hundreds have become sick, including one Racine county man.

In July, his brother told Fox 6 it was after he vaped from a cartridge similar to the ones sold by the Huffhines.

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

The victim’s brother, Patrick Degrave, says, “these vapes can cost you your life.

While vaping has been getting negative attention, Matthew Wetzel, owner of Laughing Grass CBD dispensary, says, “it is a completely uncut distillate, meaning we don’t tamper with it.”

Matthew Wetzel says he’s doing it right.

He owns and operates laughing grass CBD dispensary in west allis. Wetzel has seen more than 300,000 customers since opening last year.

Selling popular products like CBD vapes.

Wetzel says, “one of the things that we wanted to do is shift away from the cartridges that were being cut with MCT oil, medium triglycerides.”

His products are regulated, the ones busted are not.

The arrests are showing it’s important to know now more than ever what you’re consuming.