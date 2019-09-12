Wisconsin brothers arrested after authorities found 31K vape cartridges

News

by: Hannah Jewell

Posted: / Updated:

WISCONSIN (CNN) – Two brothers accused of running a drug empire in Southeast Wisconsin are now under arrest.

Authorities in Kenosha county announced the bust Wednesday. They say they seized THC vaping products that had a street value of $1.5 million.

Voice of Sheriff David Beth: “that’s just the tip of the iceberg in this operation.”

Two brothers busted in Kenosha county, accused of running a massive drug operation.

Sheriff Beth says, “of this type, this is the largest we’ve ever had and probably one of the largest in the country.”

Investigators say 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines manufactured and distributed THC vaping cartridges.

Investigators finding more than 31,000 filled and ready to be shipped out.

The illegal operation may be connected to vaping illnesses across the country. So far, 6 people have died, hundreds have become sick, including one Racine county man.

In July, his brother told Fox 6 it was after he vaped from a cartridge similar to the ones sold by the Huffhines.

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

The victim’s brother, Patrick Degrave, says, “these vapes can cost you your life.

While vaping has been getting negative attention, Matthew Wetzel, owner of Laughing Grass CBD dispensary, says, “it is a completely uncut distillate, meaning we don’t tamper with it.”

Matthew Wetzel says he’s doing it right.

He owns and operates laughing grass CBD dispensary in west allis. Wetzel has seen more than 300,000 customers since opening last year.

Selling popular products like CBD vapes.

Wetzel says, “one of the things that we wanted to do is shift away from the cartridges that were being cut with MCT oil, medium triglycerides.”

His products are regulated, the ones busted are not.

The arrests are showing it’s important to know now more than ever what you’re consuming.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19"

Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning"

What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13"

Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party"

Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma school districts prepare for flu season"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News