With Lake Wichita boardwalk completed committee members look towards veterans memorial plans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — With about nine months of construction, the new boardwalk at Lake Wichita is now complete, and committee members met Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic to discuss the completion and future projects including the veteran’s plaza.

Now that the new boardwalk at Lake Wichita is complete, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee members are looking back at the hard work they’ve done including fundraising the lake’s newest addition.

“Now we start going out and talking to people and say ‘hey, can you write us a check because that really is what we need at this point?” committee member Penny Miller said.

After donations and grants and construction complete, all that’s left is an inspection from the Texas State Park and Wildlife Department.

“Just wonderful and exciting to finally see a facility constructed so we can get lake Wichita back to being a fun place to come,” Lake Wichita committee member David Coleman said.

Now committee members are shifting focus to the future a memorial for veterans.

“We have a preliminary design and a preliminary estimate and we have taken all the measures we can to reduce the cost of the project, so it’s very do able but still a fitting memorial for our veterans,” Coleman said.

Committee member David Coleman said they plan to start fundraising July 8 when they will hold a ribbon-cutting for the boardwalk.

“At the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the boardwalk, we will start the funding process for the veteran’s plaza and so the timeline is going to rely on the amount of funds that come in,” Coleman said.

As committee members look back at the process, they now have a new spot to look toward the future.