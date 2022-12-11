WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When Wichita Falls Police responded to a report of an assault, they did not have much information. But with the help of some witnesses and surveillance video, they were able to identify a suspect.

According to the report, on Sept. 9, 2022, police went to the Little Caesars Pizza Restaurant on Seymour Highway for an assault.

The victim, a store employee, said a coworker was followed by a man in the parking lot. The victim said he met the suspect at the door and told him to leave, but was assaulted. The suspect left the victim bleeding and swollen.

A review of the store’s surveillance video was not much help. It showed the assault and the suspect fleeing the scene, but the video quality was poor, and the suspect could not be identified. Several witnesses told police the suspect is a regular at the store.

Using the department’s Records Management System, police cross-referenced the suspect’s description and the address of the restaurant. Based on physical appearance and that the suspect was a known regular at the store, they were able to identify Sherron Pelmore as a possible suspect.

During their investigation, police discovered Pelmore was involved in another call for police at the same store. Police provided a photo lineup of possible suspects to a witness to the assault, who identified Pelmore as the suspect. An arrest warrant was served on Dec. 9. He was charged with assault.

According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Pelmore has been arrested more than 50 times.