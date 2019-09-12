Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has bonded out of jail on charges of choking a four-year-old girl who was reportedly trying to protect her mother from an assault.

Deanna Marie Cowley, 39, has been charged with injury to a child as well as assault of an officer and resisting arrest.

On Sept. 7, police responded to the Brentwood Timberlane apartments on Maplewood about an assault.

Officers said they found a four-year-old girl who told them her mother’s girlfriend, Deanna Cowley, had been arguing with the girl’s mother, and then the girl tried to stop Cowley from assaulting her mother.

The girl said Cowley grabbed her neck and pushed her against a wall and she had trouble breathing.

She said when her mother pulled her away from Cowley, Cowley pulled her hair.

Officer said they found Cowley, and she was intoxicated and aggressive to officers.

They said when they attempted to put Cowley in custody she resisted being placed in the car, then once inside she tried to kick out a window.

When officers began to place her in leg restraints, they said she kicked an officer in the groin.

