Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman arrested in 2016 after police officers said she told her mother she was going to stab her and bathe her in her own blood, has been arrested for allegedly violating her probation on that conviction.

Michelle Cooper is jailed on $50,000 for violating probation of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has a hearing set for November.

In August 2016, officers said they found Cooper yelling at her 65-year-old mother in an apartment at Midtown Manor while Cooper’s 11 -year-old daughter sat on a bed watching.

Cooper’s mother said Cooper was trying to take the girl, but she refused to let her. She said Cooper pointed the knife at her and said if she didn’t let her take her daughter, she would kill her.

The girl said Cooper stabbed a pillow and told her that was what she was going to do to her grandmother. The girl also heard Cooper tell the victim, “I’m going to stab you in your neck and bathe you in your blood.”

Cooper was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, suspended to probation with the requirement she gets professional counseling.