1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Woman arrested for attempted Burkburnett ATM robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman wanted for an alleged attempted robbery of a woman withdrawing cash at a Burkburnett ATM on September 3, has been arrested and remains jailed.

Brittney Hicks is charged with criminal attempted robbery and has a $20,000 bond.

On September 3, Burkburnett police were dispatched to the Sonic Drive-In on Ave. D about 10 a.m. in the morning on a complaint that a person became angry and threw a drink on an employee.

As officers were in the area looking for the suspect, they say a car occupied by two women drove up to a patrol car and said a black female had just tried to rob them at the ATM in front of the United Supermarket.

A 68-year-old occupant of that car said they had pulled up to the ATM and she was getting money out when a car.

Pulled in front of their car, and a woman got out and walked toward her shouting, “give me some money”, and grabbed the victim’s arms and hands.

She said when the woman saw she had no money in her hands, she ran back to her car and sped off.

Police say the intended victim was so shaken by the incident she could barely write her statement.

Officers put out a description of the suspect and her car, and she was later located and arrested.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors"

New Odyssey system, payment on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Odyssey system, payment on hold"

Cafe con leche

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con leche"

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News