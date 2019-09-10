Woman arrested for attempted Burkburnett ATM robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman wanted for an alleged attempted robbery of a woman withdrawing cash at a Burkburnett ATM on September 3, has been arrested and remains jailed.

Brittney Hicks is charged with criminal attempted robbery and has a $20,000 bond.

On September 3, Burkburnett police were dispatched to the Sonic Drive-In on Ave. D about 10 a.m. in the morning on a complaint that a person became angry and threw a drink on an employee.

As officers were in the area looking for the suspect, they say a car occupied by two women drove up to a patrol car and said a black female had just tried to rob them at the ATM in front of the United Supermarket.

A 68-year-old occupant of that car said they had pulled up to the ATM and she was getting money out when a car.

Pulled in front of their car, and a woman got out and walked toward her shouting, “give me some money”, and grabbed the victim’s arms and hands.

She said when the woman saw she had no money in her hands, she ran back to her car and sped off.

Police say the intended victim was so shaken by the incident she could barely write her statement.

Officers put out a description of the suspect and her car, and she was later located and arrested.