WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas/Fort Worth area woman is in the Wichita County Jail after investigators from the Office of the Inspector General and Wichita Falls Police conducted an undercover sting operation.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan 7, 2023, an investigator with the Office of Inspector General and WFPD conducted an undercover operation.

Police arrested Ashlee Denae Sroufe, 43, after she agreed to bring meth amphetamines and cellphones to Wichita Falls to sell to an undercover officer. The affidavit said Sroufe believed she was delivering the drugs and cellphones to a dirty prison guard, and that the guard was going to smuggle them into the Allred Prison Unit.

The undercover officer met with Sroufe in the parking lot of Atwood’s on Loop 11, and she was identified with photographs. Sroufe delivered a large amount of meth and four cell phones.

The material tested positive as meth and weighed approximately 125 grams. A warrant was issued, and Sroufe was jailed Saturday, June 17, for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $300,000.