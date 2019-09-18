Woman back in jail for insufficient bond on charges involving death of 2-year-old daughter

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is back in jail for insufficient bond on charges involving the death of her 2-year-old daughter in Clay County.

Sarah Elizabeth Newsom, 24, is Clay County Jail, where her former boyfriend Joshua Fulbright has been jailed since last October on a $250,000 bond.

Newsom’s new bond is set at $50,000.

In October 2018, the two were taken into custody after Newsom’s daughter, Olivia, was severely injured with extreme bruising to her head, arms and back.

Deputies said Fulbright told them he struck Olivia on the left side of her head with his right hand the week before and ever since he said Olivia began having seizure-like behavior.

Deputies said Newsom admitted to routinely slapping Olivia to try to bring her out of the seizures, but she became unconscious and was then taken to the hospital.

Olivia was hospitalized for four days before being taken off life support.