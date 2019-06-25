Woman booked into jail after allegedly beating child with shoe

A Wichita Falls woman faces an injury to a child charge after police allege she punched and beat her nine-year-old son with a shoe.

Chantal Pye, 30, was booked into jail Monday and had her bond set at $10,000.

On May 31, police went to a home in the 34-hundred block of Garfield to check the welfare on a child.

The boy’s father said he had arrived to exchange children for weekend visitation, and noticed the boy’s injuries.

Officers say the boy had bruising to his chest and right side of his face, a cut inside his lower lip and scratches to his face.

The boy told officers and CPS investigators he and his seven-year-old sister had been arguing over a remote control and Pye began yelling at him.

She then began slapping both sides of his face in a clapping motion, shoved him to the floor, used a shoe to hit him repeatedly over the body and punched him in the chest.

Police say the younger sister was interviewed and gave similar details of the alleged abuse.