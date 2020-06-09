Woman caught spitting on youth protesters faces charges

A 64-year-old Wisconsin woman is facing charges after being caught on camera spitting on a young protester during a rally Saturday.

The angry confrontation happened during an otherwise peaceful black lives rally in Shorewood, Wisconsin. Cell-phone video shared online shows a confrontation between 64-year-old Stephanie Rapkin and protesters. The protesters were asking her to move her car and she refused.

That’s when she spit on 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas.

Lucas said “when that happened, it was a quick rush of anger, pain, confusion. I didn’t know how to feel.” Witnesses said several people asked her to move even before the crowd surrounded her.

Rapkin was arrested again later on in the weekend when she reportedly shoved a college student writing in chalk in support of protesters on the sidewalk outside of her house.