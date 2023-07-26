WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 64-year-old woman was charged after threatening another woman with a knife in a Wichita Falls park.

Laura Swanner was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the July 24 attack. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to Spudder Park on Tulsa Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday for a disturbance.

Officers spoke with both women, and Swanner said the other woman was being verbally abusive.

However, the victim told police she and Swanner got into a verbal argument, and Swanner got up from a bench with a knife in her hand.

The victim said that when she got up, Swanner swung the knife at her.

A nearby witness told police she saw the whole thing, confirming Swanner swung at the other woman.