WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 64-year-old woman was charged after threatening another woman with a knife in a Wichita Falls park.
Laura Swanner was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the July 24 attack. Her bond has been set at $20,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to Spudder Park on Tulsa Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday for a disturbance.
Officers spoke with both women, and Swanner said the other woman was being verbally abusive.
However, the victim told police she and Swanner got into a verbal argument, and Swanner got up from a bench with a knife in her hand.
The victim said that when she got up, Swanner swung the knife at her.
A nearby witness told police she saw the whole thing, confirming Swanner swung at the other woman.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.