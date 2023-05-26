WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with injury to an elderly or disabled person after witnesses show police video of two separate assaults, one in which she took the man’s walking cane and beat him with it.

Emely Dominguez was arrested Thursday night, May 25, after the assaults were reported at Monroe and Avenue F.

Witnesses and the victim told officers that a white female with strange contacts and gold teeth parked her car and went up to the victim and pushed him down. They said friends of the woman got her off him, and she got back in her car and drove off.

A few minutes later, they said she returned and began yelling at the man again and when she approached him, he tried to use his cane to defend himself but Dominguez grabbed it and started beating him with it, then again left the scene.

Witnesses showed officers video of the incidents officers say corroborated their statements that the victim was on the ground and Dominguez was yelling at him. A second video showed her hitting the victim’s face and chest with the cane. Officers say the victim was bleeding and had redness around his eye.

Police said they located Dominguez a few minutes later in her car at Central Freeway and Windthorst Road and said she did not want to talk.