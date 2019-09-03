Woman charged with criminally negligent homicide for Young County accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham woman is charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident last month.

On August 17, Graham police were called to an accident involving a pickup and a motorcycle at the intersection of State HWY 16 South and Packing House Rd.

They found Gail Bright, 57, of Graham unresponsive with a serious head injury and started to provide emergency aid.

She was taken to Graham Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Fort Worth medical center.

Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock said the driver of the pickup, Deysi Escamilla, 37, told officers she was pulling out of the Beall’s Department Store onto HWY 16.

According to the arrest affidavit, Escamilla told officers she saw a motorcycle coming behind her, and thought she had time to change lanes to make a right turn onto Packing House Rd.

However, the right front of the pickup hit the motorcycle and Bright lost control and was ejected.

The motorcycle ended up 36 feet away from Bright on Packing House Rd.

Bright died three days later.

Police said Escamilla did not have a driver’s license or any form of identification and she remains in the Young County Jail with a bond of $6,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tarrifs lobster industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tarrifs lobster industry"

CBD for pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBD for pets"

At home dialysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "At home dialysis"

Storm love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm love"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19"

Billy Brown plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brown plea"

Olney amputee dove hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olney amputee dove hunt"

Kmart and Sears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart and Sears"

real estate

Thumbnail for the video titled "real estate"

MSU student job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU student job fair"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News