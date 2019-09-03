Woman charged with criminally negligent homicide for Young County accident

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham woman is charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident last month.

On August 17, Graham police were called to an accident involving a pickup and a motorcycle at the intersection of State HWY 16 South and Packing House Rd.

They found Gail Bright, 57, of Graham unresponsive with a serious head injury and started to provide emergency aid.

She was taken to Graham Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Fort Worth medical center.

Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock said the driver of the pickup, Deysi Escamilla, 37, told officers she was pulling out of the Beall’s Department Store onto HWY 16.

According to the arrest affidavit, Escamilla told officers she saw a motorcycle coming behind her, and thought she had time to change lanes to make a right turn onto Packing House Rd.

However, the right front of the pickup hit the motorcycle and Bright lost control and was ejected.

The motorcycle ended up 36 feet away from Bright on Packing House Rd.

Bright died three days later.

Police said Escamilla did not have a driver’s license or any form of identification and she remains in the Young County Jail with a bond of $6,000.