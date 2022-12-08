WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who is charged with 27 counts of sex crimes involving a 12 year old girl is seeking a bond reduction. A trial date has also been set for Casey Chapman for May 8 next year.

Her charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Her bonds total $2.7 million and her attorney says that is excessive for an indigent, and violates her constitutional rights to a fair bond.

The bond hearing was held today, Dec. 8, 2022. A ruling on the motion has not yet been posted. The victim, 12 years old at the time, told investigators of several sexual encounters with Chapman from March until December 2018.

She said Chapman was a family friend who lived in the same apartment complex. She said she would often spend the night with Chapman and hang out at her house. The victim said she had confided in Chapman that she had developed a crush on her.

According to the victim, Chapman responded by asking her if she wanted to enter into a relationship to discover if she was really bisexual. The victim also said Chapman’s boyfriend, Shannon Wells, found out about the relationship and demanded the girl have sex with him also.

Wells is charged with 21 counts of aggravated sexual assault or indecency and his bonds total $2.5 million. His attorney has also filed for a bond reduction and a hearing is set for December 29.

Chapman was earlier granted a bond reduction and she was released after posting the bonds, then reindicted on new charges and rearrested last August.