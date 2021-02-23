Woman finds kilo of cocaine in crochet kit bought at thrift store

The crochet kit contained a kilogram of cocaine, police say. (Photo courtesy: Seattle Police Dept.)

SEATTLE (WJW) — A woman looking to pick up a new hobby was in for a big surprise with her latest thrift store find.

According to a Seattle Police Department press release, the woman purchased a kit to crochet animal hats at a Seattle area thrift store Sunday.

When she opened the kit, she found a heavy, suspicious-looking item encased in yellow rubber with 100% written on the outside. Police said it gave off an odd odor.

The woman called 911, prompting officers to take possession of the suspicious package.

Future crafter goes bargain hunting, gets more than she bargained for.https://t.co/AF4C3BOBhI — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 22, 2021

Officials later confirmed that the package contained a kilogram of cocaine, which police say has been placed into evidence.