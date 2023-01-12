WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition.

Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel on a welfare check and found Jarvey there with the boy and her 10-year-old daughter.

The boy was described by the reporting witness as looking like a skeleton, though they say the girl looked like a normal 10-year-old.

Officers reported the boy’s rib cage was curved inward and askew, his head was misshapen, and he suffered from a severe curve of the spine. Jarvey told police the victim had a number of medical diagnoses that caused his appearance.

Police said they saw numerous cans of enteral formula that had expired. They also found insulin, lancets, and syringes, as well as some food, snacks, drinks, beer, and dog food in the room.

The child was transported to United Regional, where staff advised police that they suspected the victim hadn’t been fed in 24 to 48 hours. The victim was later transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Police said Jarvey told them she hadn’t taken the victim to the doctor since 2019, though her other child had received regular healthcare exams. Police said at the time of that appointment, the boy weighed 21 pounds.

At last report, the victim was gaining weight and improving daily.

Jarvey was also charged with exploitation after it was discovered she was receiving social security funds and food stamps which police had cause to believe were not being used for the victim, though the nutrition and medical needs for herself, her daughter, and her dogs were being met.