Woman is doused with gasoline, set on fire at Taco Bell in Tallahassee, Florida

FLORIDA (NBC News) — A Florida woman is recovering from serious burns after being set on fire at a Taco Bell Wednesday, as police search for the suspect.

Tallahassee police responded to the Taco Bell on Tuesday evening and discovered that a woman had been doused in gasoline and set ablaze, Officer Rachelle Denmark said in a statement.

The victim of the attack, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The incident is being investigated by Tallahassee police as well as the state fire marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which together have classified the crime as aggravated battery.

The suspect, identified by police as Mia Williams, 32, fled the scene.

Williams was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan capri pants, a red wrap on her head, and several necklaces.

Police don’t know if there is any relationship between the suspect and the victim.