WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged in Clay County with murder has had her bond increased for a previous Wichita County charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Wichita County district attorney filed a motion to rule Brittany Rouleau’s $50,000 bond insufficient, and it was raised to $600,000, the same as her bond in Clay County.

Prosecutors often file for higher bonds when new charges show a defendant poses a risk to others if released.

Rouleau has been in jail in Clay County since March 25 for the murder of 57-year-old Kenneth Douglas in Petrolia. Authorities say he was stabbed in the heart and was found dead in the bedroom of the house on North Morgan.

According to the affidavit, deputies on the scene advised that a female, later identified as Rouleau, was on the scene and showing signs of distress and had dried blood on one leg.

A search of the residence revealed documents indicating Douglas and Rouleau lived at the residence together.

A neighbor told deputies, Rouleau came running from the residence and appeared very upset and said she didn’t mean to do it. A deputy later attempted to interview Rouleau, but said she stated she wanted a lawyer.

At the time of her arrest, she was out on bond on two Wichita County charges. Rouleau was indicted in 2020 for sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in 2018.