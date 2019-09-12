Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls woman has pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges connected to an incident in April on Horseshoe Lake Rd. in which a man’s car was taken at gunpoint.

Audrey Waters was given three years probation in 89th District Court.

Another suspect, Teddy Alan Caskey, is still in jail on his charges of aggravated robbery and parole violation.

The victim told Wichita County deputies Waters called him asking for a ride from a motel to get cigarettes, and when he picked her up, they went into a room where he was introduced to Caskey and a woman.

He said they left in his car and went to a store, then Waters got behind the wheel and drove to Horseshoe Bend Estates.

The man said they came to a dead-end where Waters and Caskey told him to get out.

When he said no, he said Caskey pulled a handgun and put it to his head, so he got out and the three people drove off.

Other deputies responded to the motel, where they say they found the three suspects.

When they apprehended the suspects, deputies found Caskey armed with a B-B gun that looked exactly like a real gun.

