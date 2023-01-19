WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident last June when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper.

Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on 3 years probation with a $750 fine, 120 hours of community service and a requirement to complete parenting class.

On June 21, a witness reported a child was alone, in only a diaper and no shoes, trying to cross the street at Grant and Avenue K.

Police said the temperature at the time was around 100 degrees, with the pavement temperature much higher.

Police located the child and his home, and found a man inside playing video games. He said he and the child’s mother had argued earlier, and he saw her leave, but she did not tell him she was leaving for work as she normally did. He said he supervises the child when the mother leaves for work, but did not know the child was left at the residence.

Police said the man’s eyes were glassy, and he was slurring his speech, and they suspected he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They say they could smell marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Police contacted Mares, and she returned home, and officers say she confirmed she had argued with the man earlier and that he was aware she left because she walked out of the bedroom where he was playing video games. She said she knew he smoked marijuana, but not in the presence of her child. Police charged her for knowingly leaving her child in an unsafe environment.