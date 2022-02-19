LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death in 2019 was sentenced Friday morning to spend 20 years in prison.

Cadesha Bishop is sentenced to 20 years for pushing an elderly man off an RTC bus. (KLAS-TV)

Cadesha Bishop took a plea deal. She was originally facing a murder charge but under the deal, she pleaded guilty to abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in substantial mental harm or death.

Bishop, 28, was accused of pushing 74-year-old Serge Fournier off an RTC bus causing him to hit his head. He later died from his injuries.

According to a video from the bus, Bishop was arguing with passengers on the bus and when Fournier walked past her, he told her to be nicer to the passengers which led to a heated exchange and her pushing him.

Bishop got off the bus and walked away but police were able to track her down later and make an arrest.

Bishop could be eligible for parole in eight years.