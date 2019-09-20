Woman who crashed into Local Boys Liquor back in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old woman is back in jail with more charges.

It is the second arrest this year involving violations of probation or bonds for Stephanie Perry.

Her charges of violation probation and bond requirements, as well as nonpayment of fines, are in connection with previous arrests for evading and resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

In 2016, Perry was arrested for evading and leaving the scene of an accident after police said she crashed into Local Boys Liquor on Southwest Parkway and took off as they pulled up.

The car was found with one tire blown off and Perry was later found behind a van in a parking lot.

Previous to that arrest, in 2013 she was charged with child endangerment after police say they found her six-year-old son unresponsive inside a dryer, he later tested positive for meth.